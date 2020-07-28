Doris Jean Albers

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Athens Cemetery with the Rev. Woody Meredith officiating.
Doris was raised in Pittsburgh suburb of Dormont, PA, until family moved to Houston in 1948. She earned her Bachelors degree in 1948 from Ohio State University, M.Ed Degree in 1957 from University of Houston, and did post-graduate work at Sam Houston University earning an administrators certificate in 1965. Doris was a teacher and an elementary school principal in the Pasadena Independent School District for 34 years until her retirement in 1986. She was a life member of the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, life member of the Texas P.T.A. and a life member of the ETMC Hospital Auxiliary. She was a 50-year member of the The Order of the Eastern Star, and held membership in the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society; The Henderson County Literary Society, and the Henderson County Food Pantry. Doris was a life long member of the Presbyterian Church, sang in the choir, and participated in the organization of the Presbyterian Women, where she held many offices.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hazel Beitler; sister, Nancy Naugebauer; beloved grandparents, Joe and Ida Shipp.
She is survived by her only true love Ewald B. Albers; twin sons, Tom Montgomery and wife Rachel of Cincinnati, Ohio; Tim Montgomery and wife Michele of McKinney; brother, Don Beitler and wife Wanda of Naples, FL; numerous cousins; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Athens, Texas, P.O. Box 927, Athens, Texas 75751.