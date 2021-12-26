Doris C. Rogers
TYLER — Private family graveside services for Doris C. Rogers, 99, of Tyler will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rogers passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at The Hamptons in Tyler. Doris was born November 20, 1922 in McComb, Mississippi to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Cain.
Doris was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler. She loved her Sunday school class, the Friendly Class.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Walter (Buck) Goodwin Rogers, Jr.
She is survived by her loving family including Elizabeth Rogers Healy, her oldest daughter and her husband, Todd Shepherd Healy and their son, Rogers Brandon Healy and his wife, Abby Gans Healy and their daughter, Elizabeth Healy Silva and her husband, Nicholas Everitt Silva and their children, Samuel Watkins Silva (great-grandson of Doris Rogers) and Elizabeth Everitt Silva (great-granddaughter of Doris Rogers). And her other daughter, Jody Rogers Turner and her husband, Dr. William Franklin Turner, Jr. and their son, William Franklin Turner, III and his fiancé, Emerald Celestina Palacio and their daughter, Chloe Rogers Turner.
Doris was a one-of-a-kind southern lady. She grew up with humble beginnings in McComb, Mississippi. At 24, Doris met the love of her life. Buck Rogers, a very solid Texan with movie star looks, saw her at a restaurant and she was on a date. He followed them to a theater and sat behind them. When her date took her home, Buck knocked on the door to her parent’s home (where she lived) and introduced himself and asked if he could take her to dinner the following night. He was in Mississippi working on an oil rig and had to return to Palestine. The rest is history. They were married 44 years when Buck passed away in 1991. Their love story was one that she loved telling to others. She was swept off her feet after 1 date, the two got engaged. Their passion and commitment to each other was undeniable. As her heart gave out in the last week of her life, she held Buck’s picture in her hand. She never left the house without wearing Buck’s favorite perfume, Touginwa, which she sprayed on his handkerchief and put in his hand when he was buried.
Doris moved from Corpus Christi to Tyler after Buck’s passing. They had started out as newlyweds in Tyler, where he worked as a land man for Humble Oil Company. She never met a stranger. She loved everyone and always had candy in her purse to pass out to others. Doris was very bubbly and comical. She was a true beauty. Buck once described her as “being the most beautiful lady but at the same time, cutest lady he ever met.” She had friends of all ages and although her life was never the same after her beloved Buck passed away, she made a new life in Tyler.
Doris’ greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She adored both of her sons-in-law and was very proud to be related to them. She was extremely generous and selfless. As a mother, she was always loving and supportive. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of family members who will sorely miss her. She had friends of all ages who will also miss her. She was outgoing and loved making new friends.
Her family would like to recognize two very special ladies who loved Doris and are employed by The Hamptons; Sarah Teichgraeber and Sheri Eubanks. Both of these ladies enriched her life so much. They took out time and bonded with Doris and she thought the world of both of them.
Doris loved her doctors in Tyler. Dr. Larry Anderson (her dermatologist), Dr. Fagg Sanford (her cardiologist) and Dr. Steven Keuer (her internist). These men took excellent care of her and she loved being their patient. She also loved her dentist, Dr. Ron Hammond.
If desired, contributions can be sent to Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702 (www.marvinumc.com).