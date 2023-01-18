Dorace Ann Allen
TYLER — Dorace Ann Raney Allen, 88, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023 after failing health and a sudden fall. She was born July 26, 1934 on the family farm north of Mt. Pleasant, Texas to the late Inez Perkins Raney and T.O. (Buck) Raney. The oldest of four children, Dorace was gregarious and hard-working. Her formative years were spent on the farm helping with farm chores, riding horses, sewing, playing piano and enjoying the company of family and friends. Early on she was church pianist, and music became a life passion. In June of 1950 she enrolled in East Texas State Teachers College in Commerce, Texas to fulfill her dream of being a teacher. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Education and later a Master’s degree in Supervision from the University of Houston in Clear Lake. While in Commerce, she met and married Joseph Wyatt Allen in 1953.
After college, she and Joe moved around on his tour of duty with the air force. After military duty, the couple moved to Mt. Pleasant, Texas. They both taught school until a visit with friends in Lake Jackson, Texas prompted Joe to apply for a position at Dow Chemical Company in 1959. They made Lake Jackson home raising four children with Joe working at Dow and Dorace teaching school for BISD. She enjoyed 30 successful years teaching at Elizabeth Ney Elementary. She loved to work with and encouraged her students and stayed in touch with many of them. Dorace was an active member of First Christian Church. She served as organist, pianist, teacher and member of the church board. She joined Alpha Delta Kappa and served as president of two chapters as well as other positions. She and Joe enjoyed reading, being with family, traveling and for a few years, Square Dancing. They were married 61 years.
In 2017 Dorace moved to The Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson and in 2021 moved to The Hamptons Assisted Living Community in Tyler, Texas to be near family. Wherever she lived, she made friends easily, found a place to serve, blessed others with her piano playing and was much beloved. Her tenacity and heart-warming nature will be dearly missed.
Dorace is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Wyatt Allen
Survivors are children, Myra Robison (Mike) of Tyler, Jay Allen of Lake Jackson, Betty Sterling (Dr. Jim) of College Station and Nancy Allen of Tyler; siblings, Richard Raney (Doylene) of Leander, Vera Woffard (Dr. Jerry) of Midlothian and Don Raney (Tricia) of Parker; grandchildren, Jessica Dowell (Austin) of Bullard, John Robison (Megan) of Poynor, Emily Welch (Tanner) of Bullard, Jonathan Sterling (E-shyh) of Seattle, WA, and Elizabeth Seidenberg (John) of Westminster, CO; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family want to thank the staff at Hospice of East Texas and the staff at The Hamptons Assisted Living Community for their kindness and compassionate care.
Services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. Visitation will start one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or charity of your choice.