Dora Robertson Peek
HAWKINS — Dora Robertson Peek, 88, of Hawkins passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, in Mineola. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
Dora was born October 7, 1932 in Crow, Texas to William (Bill) O. Robertson and Myrtle Viola Gillbreath. She was a Jehovah’s Witness and devoted homemaker. Dora will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend to everyone.
Dora is survived by her four children Mary Peek Dunahoe and husband David of Whitehouse, Norman Eugene Peek and wife Rita of Gilmer, Dell Ray Peek of Hawkins and Richard David Peek and wife Connie of Ore City; two brothers Billy Joe Robertson and wife Gracie of Hawkins and Loyd Robertson and wife Nell of Hawkins; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandchild as well as many other loving family and friends.