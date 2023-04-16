Dora Patricia Ogden-Hose
DALLAS — Dora Patricia Ogden-Hose, age 78, was born on February 6, 1945, in Jacksonville, TX, and passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 (Good Friday) in Dallas, Texas.
Ms. Pat or Ms. Dora as she was affectionately known grew up in East Texas and lived in the cities of Jacksonville and Overton and spent much of her later life living between Tyler and Dallas, TX. She was married multiple times, but it was her last marriage to Richard Howell Hose that brought her one and only child Jason Allen Hose into the world in 1980.
Pat held numerous jobs including serving as the executive assistant to Kenneth Riedlinger, the VP of Electronic Data Systems owned by Ross Perot. In Tyler, she had a professional 20+ year career working both for Crown Office Supply and Ables-Land Office Supply & Furniture where she specialized in selling high-end office furniture and was a local sales representative for the Herman Miller Furniture Company.
When not working, Pat along with her son Jason spent time together buying antiques, collectibles, and good useful “junk”. They held a small business in Tyler named “Found Treasures” and operated several booths in East Texas area antique malls both in the cities of Tyler and Gladewater, TX. Every Saturday evening, you could find both Pat and Jason at one of the several estate sale/antique auctions. And weather permitting, Pat was a loyal fan of the once-monthly Canton Trade Days. She was also known in the Tyler area for her famous annual “antiques” sale that would be held out of their garage.
A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in May 2023 at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Details regarding the service will be announced once available. Full obituary: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/11243214