Dora D. Hamilton
Dora D. Hamilton
TYLER — A Celebration of life for Mrs. Dora D. Hamilton, 81 of Tyler, is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020, 2 p.m. at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company with Rev. Eric Tucker serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Hamilton was born March 29, 1939 and transitioned on July 24, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you