Dora Ann Stratton

Mrs. Stratton was born at home in Big Sandy to Lincoln and Lucy McKinley. She had three siblings, Gracie, Hazel and Gordon who all preceded her in death. Big Sandy is where she spent her youth and graduated in 1947. She was saved, baptized, married and celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary at the First Christian Church of Big Sandy.
She married the love of her life, Bobby Stratton on January 5, 1948 and was married for 65 years until his death in 2013.
She was a homemaker and later worked in the lab at Tyler Pipe. Her hobbies were bowling and spending time spoiling her grandchildren. She had a wonderful sense of humor and had a sweet spirit. She loved her family and considered them to be her greatest accomplishment.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law; Monica Minter and her husband Jerry, Chandler and Donna Wallace and her husband Don, Chandler. She has three Grandchildren; Bobby Smotherman and his wife Dana, Tammy Smotherman, and John Wallace and his wife Kathleen. Eight Great Grandchildren; Tristan Moore, Maci Hall, Mackenna Thorn, Landen Leach, Lindsey Smotherman, Mikayla Leach, Easton Smotherman and Dylan Wallace along with several nieces and nephews. She loved them with all her heart.
Arrangements are being taken care of by Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Reunion Plaza and Heart2Heart Hospice. Memorials may be made to the building fund at Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church in Lindale, Texas or the charity of your choice.