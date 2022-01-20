Donna Youngblood
TYLER — Services for Donna Youngblood, 61, of Tyler will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Grace Community School on Old Jacksonville Highway at 2:00pm with Rev. Chad Mooney, Rev. Joshua Youngblood, and Rev. Jeffrey Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery in New Chapel Hill under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Donna was born in Houston, Texas on July 16, 1960, and moved to New Chapel Hill at the age of two and lived happily surrounded by family until her death on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Donna married the man of her dreams, Keith Youngblood, on December 30, 1978. She was a faithful member of First Apostolic Church of Tyler where she was passionate at helping children learn the word of God through Bible Quizzing. She has spent the past 24 years educating young children in the pre-kindergarten classes at Grace Community School.
Donna was always on the move. She was fiercely competitive and loved Dr. Pepper. Her favorite things included spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with Keith. She enjoyed sewing, playing the saxophone, and working outside.
Donna’s favorite role was wife to her best friend, Keith, followed closely by her role as mom and Nonna.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben Marshall Griffin, Jr. and Bernice Griffin, her sister-in-law, Susan Griffin and her niece, Cameron Griffin. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Duane Keith Youngblood; sons, Jeffrey and wife Candace of New Chapel Hill, Joshua and wife Shelly of Little Elm, and Jared and wife Courtni of Wylie; grandchildren: Mason Youngblood, Griffin Youngblood, Landry Youngblood, London Youngblood, and Caroline Youngblood; siblings: Debbie Martin of New Chapel Hill, David and his wife Michelle of Whitehouse, and Dorothy “Genie” Chapman and husband Roy of New Chapel Hill. Also, multiple nieces, nephews, students, and friends.
Pallbearers are Roger Chapman, Jonathan Chapman, Logan Green, Cole Griffin, Clay Nichols, Chad Nash, Chance Nash, and Gabriel Powell. Honorary Pallbearers include Mason Youngblood, Griffin Youngblood, Landry Youngblood, Samuel Martin, students of her K-4 class, and Bible Quizzers from First Apostolic Church of Tyler.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to the First Apostolic Church 14151 Rhones Quarter Rd., Tyler, TX 75791 (http://factyler.com) and Grace Church of Little Elm, Texas, 1000 E. Eldorado Pkwy, Suite 50, Little Elm, TX 75068 (www.gracechurchle.com).