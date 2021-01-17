Donna K Hazzard
SHERIDAN — Donna Hanson Hazzard September 03, 1954 - January 13, 2021
Donna Kay Hanson Hazzard of Sheridan, Arkansas, was born September 3, 1954 at Mineola, Texas, the daughter of the late Raymond and Natilou Harvey Hanson.
Mrs. Hazzard died Wednesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center, at the age of 66.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Tommy Hazzard of Sheridan; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Laura Hazzard of Canton, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Erica and Danny Huntley of Sheridan; sisters, Diane Little of White House, Texas, Cathy Banks and husband James of Mineola, Texas; grandchildren, Aaron, Natilee, Mackenzie, Marshall, Jensen, James; great granddaughter, Stella Raye. She is also survived by numerous other family members, friends, and her IBC Church family.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Sheridan Visitation is Friday, 6:00-8:00 P.M. also at the church.
If you’d like to do something to honor Donna’s memory, the family asks that you send memorials to Immanuel Baptist Church Food Bank, 206 East Holly St., Sheridan, Arkansas 72150.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.