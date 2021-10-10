Donna Jean Arnold
TYLER — Mrs. Donna J. Arnold, age 75, of Tyler, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 29, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1946 to the late Orville Hoover and Verna Viola Ring in Waseca, MN. Surviving are her children, Terry Arnold and wife Pam; Taresa Glenister and husband, Brian; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers Richard Ring and wife Leslie and Walter Ring and wife Karen; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, JD Arnold; her parents, Orville and Verna Ring; and many family and friends. In 2006 she and JD joined Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler TX. At Marvin they were committed members of the Pairs and Parents Sunday school class, the Mission Team and Marvin Menders. After JD passed, Donna continued their legacy by serving faithfully her church and the Lord as a Marvin mission’s team liaison for Rehab’s Retreat Center which ministered to survivors of human trafficking and substance abuse, by giving of her time and talents to raise money through fundraisers. She served faithfully until her death. Donna was Ms. Sunshine to many and was greatly loved and admired by all. After a family burial at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, October 11, 2021, there will be a celebration of Life Service at the Tyler Marvin United Methodist Church sanctuary at 10 AM, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Rehabs Retreat Center. C/O Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 West Erwin St. Tyler, TX. 75702