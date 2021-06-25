Donna Evans Williams
TYLER — Memorial services for Donna Evans Williams, 88, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit with Linda Haddix officiating. A private burial will be held before the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Donna passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at The Hamptons.
Donna was born August 23, 1932 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Dewayne and Margaret Dameron Evans. She moved to Tyler with her parents and sister Jackie after graduating in 1950 from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Donna had the honor of being crowned Glenn Miller Queen, Clarinda, Iowa in 1953 by actor Jimmy Stewart. She attended Columbia College in Missouri and the University of Texas in Austin before meeting the love of her life, James “Don” Williams. They were married on October 15, 1954. Together they started an electrical contracting business while raising two children. Donna later purchased Flowerland in Chapel Hill from Louis and Betty Williams. Donna and her husband enjoyed building homes in Tyler, Chapel Hill and Arp, Texas. They even tackled a few homes thought to be impossible, turning them into masterpieces. Together they raised cattle and spent time traveling in their retirement years. Donna took delight in hosting the Williams Christmas Eve gatherings for many years, those times are greatly missed.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Dewayne and Margaret Dameron Evans; her sister, Jacqueline Mae Evans Morehead; and a grandson, Justin Alexander King.
Donna is survived by her husband, James “Don” Williams; children, David Dewayne Williams and DeeAnn Williams Seawright (Charles); grandchildren, Megan Marr Scott (Mathew), Ethan David Williams (Margaret), Katherine Brooke Williams and a great-grandson, Aiden Cristopher Williams; 2 neices and 7 nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be David D Williams, Ethan D Williams, Charles H Seawright, Mathew Scott, Mike Murphy, Scott Murphy.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
