Donn Eugene Thomas
BULLARD — Donn Eugene Thomas, age 72 of Bullard, Texas passed away in his home on April 8, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Donn was born on January 28, 1951, to the late E J Thomas and Ruby Doris Pritchard in Watsonville, California. Donn graduated from Pioneer High School, class of 1969. After graduation, Donn worked several jobs from farming to construction and eventually became self-employed running his lawncare business. Donn was a devout Christian and strong in his faith in Jesus Christ as his savior. His favorite hobbies were time with family, hunting, driving backroads and taking in nature’s beauty. He had a unique sense of humor and could always be counted on for a humorous story or corny joke for almost any situation.
In 1997 Donn met and married Julia Blackett in Bullard, Texas. Between Donn and Julia, they have 9 children.
Donn was predeceased by Father E J Thomas, Mother Ruby Doris Pritchard Thomas, and brother William Melton, Navy Veteran. He is survived by his spouse Julia Blackett Thomas, siblings Shirley Kemp, Sue Wilson, Phil Thomas, Army Veteran, Emmett Thomas, Army Veteran, Anne Sanders and Allen Melton, Army Veteran, children Lisa Boswell, Amy Schlittler, Joseph Ferrara, Air Force Retired, Jessica Soler, Navy Veteran, Amber Rice, Anthony Ferrara, Navy Veteran, Sarah Hays, Samuel Ferrara, Marine Corp. Veteran, Matthew (Acy) Thomas, 24 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, 550 S. Dr. M Roper Pkwy, Bullard, TX on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. 23000 County Rd. 145, Bullard, TX on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 am. Graveside will follow.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. John 3:16”