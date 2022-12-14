Donald Raymond Main
CHANDLER — Donald Raymond Main passed away December 11, 2022. He was born January 17, 1944 in Gloversville, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lila Main, and sister Sandra Main. He is survived by wife Anita Main, son Don C. Snell of Oak Hill, FL; daughter Sandra Main of Melbourne, FL; son Charles Main of Chandler, TX; daughter Kelly Boyer of New Smyrna, FL; son Ronnie Main of Camdton, MO; daughter Penny Boyer of Chandler, TX; son Rusty Boyer of Edgewater, FL; 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren., and brother, Robert Main of Edgewater, FL There is no public service information at this time.