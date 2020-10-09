Donald Ray Rhodes
TYLER — Donald Ray Rhodes of Tyler, navigated his final flight home on August 7, 2020.
Respecting public health concerns, an online memorial service may be viewed at http://youtu.be/q0MK-opTs_4. A private “Scattering of Roses” gathering was held on September 4, 2020 in Don’s memory at Trail de Paris in Paris, Texas.
A seating bench will be presented in Don’s memory to the Historical Aviation Memorial Museum in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to The North Lamar ISD Education Foundation,’FFA Scholarship/Outstanding Agricultural Student In Memory of Donald Ray Rhodes, P.O. Box 1972, Paris, Texas 75460 or The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701
