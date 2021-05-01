Donald Orvin Bartley
BULLARD — Donald Orvin “Don” Bartley, 85, was freed from the prison of Parkinson’s disease and dementia on April 27 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Don grew up in the West Texas town of Seymour, graduating high school in 1953. After a tour of duty in the U.S. Navy, he enrolled at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, where he met and married Mary Frances Belt in 1962.
After he completed his engineering degree, Don and Mary lived briefly in Houston before moving to Tyler in 1964. In 1966, Don joined Howe Baker Engineering, where he would retire after a 30-year career designing and overseeing construction of petrochemical plants worldwide.
Don was a passionate golfer who played to a single-digit handicap most of his life. He also won numerous tournaments, most recently as senior flight champion at Emerald Bay, his home course of 25 years. He was also an accomplished bridge player, earning Gold Life Master status from the American Contract Bridge League.
Above all, he was humble and quietly generous, an adept conversationalist who always took genuine interest in what others had to say.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Orvin H. “Bart” and Ermal Bartley, and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert H. and Ruth Bartley, all of Seymour. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 58 years; his son, James L. “Jim” Bartley of Cedar Park; daughter Jennifer Carter (Wayne) of Arlington; former daughter-in-law Paula del Angel of Rockwall; granddaughter Joanna Bartley of Little Rock, Ark.; and grandsons Andrew and Joshua Carter of College Station and Samuel Carter of Arlington. He is also remembered by nephews Bob (Sheree) and John (Jana) Bartley and nieces Becky (Bruce) Thornhill and Elizabeth (Wayne) Helton.
A memorial service is scheduled for May 29 at Emerald Bay Community Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of East Texas, Emerald Bay Community Church or Pets for People.
