Donald K. Murphy
WINONA — Mr. Donald K. Murphy of Winona took his final breath on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Tyler, TX. He was born December 8, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Claire Josephine French. Don honorably served his country in the US Marine Corps. He married Melva Kay Whitus in 1969 and they eventually settled in the Lindale/Winona area, to raise their two girls, Joi and Heather. Every time you saw Don, he was quick to mention how much he loved his girls and how proud he was of them. When Don became a grandfather, that pride grew and sparked a newfound joy that gave “Grandpa Grumps” even more to dote about. He was never without a pack of gum and always offered a piece to everyone he encountered, friends and strangers alike. This was often followed by his big infectious grin and his trademark, “Have I told you lately I love you?” Don’s love and devotion to his family, friends and animals are what made him happy and what those who loved him will remember most. He was preceded in death by his wife Melva in 2005. He was also preceded in death by his mom Claire and his step-dad Bart J. Chopp. Don is survived by his daughters, Joi Law and husband Mike Law of Mineola: Heather Noble and husband Nathan Noble of Tyler; son, Michael Garian of Michigan and two grandchildren, Elliana and Kai Noble. In remembrance of his life, the family will receive visitors on Friday December 4, 2020 from 5-7 PM and a service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 10:30 AM at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Pastor Brad Williams officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Les Lake, Mike Cannon, Richard Gipson, Waylon Williams, Larry Rowe, and Nathan Noble. Greg Tomlin will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.