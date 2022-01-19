Donald Eugene Nicholson
TYLER — Services for Donald Eugene Nicholson, 83, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 , at 2pm at Green Acres Baptist Church with Rev. Buddy Duke officiating.
Donald passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 9:24am at UT Health East Texas.
Donald was born September 21, 1938 in Tyler to Hewitt Marcus Nicholson and Vivian Jewel Nicholson.
Donald graduated from TJC in 1959 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He married Martha Lee Smith July 2, 1960. He drove a truck for Tyler Pipe from 1963-1968. Donald joined the Tyler Fire Department in 1968, he retired from the Tyler Fire Department in December 1995 as a Battalion Chief with 27 years of service. Donald owned and operated Nick’s Marine and Chapel Hill Marine boat businesses from 1975-1993. Donald and Martha joined Green Acres Baptist Church in 1980 and he enjoyed singing in the Celebration Choir for 25 years. One of Donald’s greatest joys in life was spending time with his family and doing Martial Arts, he was a 4th degree Black Belt in TaeKwonDo he was still active and loved competing in Tournaments , his last Tournament was in October 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama where he won his 5th- 1st place Trophy since 2012, he was undefeated.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Hewitt and Vivian Nicholson, his son Donald Eugene Nicholson Jr., his daughter, Cynthia Diane Nicholson and his grandson Colton Jake Griffin.
Donald is survived by his wife Martha Nicholson, sister Roena Claveloux, Daughters and spouses, Becky & Billy Stamps, Belinda & Philip Tutton, Renee & Jonathan Griffin. Grandchildren, Nicole, Jenny, Lisa, Joyce, Adam, Hollie, Richard, Allen, Woodrow, William, Jamie. Great-Grandchildren, Chelsee, Joe, Nicholas, Christian, Emily, Avery, Isabelle, Jaymon, Jaycen, Jaydin, Elaina, Presley, Joclyn, Jadysn, Jazmyn, Deacon. Great-Great- Grandchildren, Kinslee, Jaylee, Caysee and Jerzey. Nephew, Marcus. Niece, Amy.
Visitation is scheduled from 6-7:30pm on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral home in Tyler, Texas.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International.
