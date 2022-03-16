Donald Elwin Grimes
TOPEKA — Donald Elwin Grimes, 92, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022.
He was born November 9, 1929, in Topeka, the son of Virgil and Ethyl (Myers) Grimes. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1948 and attended Washburn University. He enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Army for four years during the Korean War.
Donald was employed by the Burlington Northern - Santa Fe for almost 40 years, retiring in 1991.
Mr. Grimes was a member of Grace Episcopal Cathedral of Topeka.
Donald married Thelma Evert on February 6, 1955 in Cortland, KS. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2008. Survivors include his son, Craig Grimes (Myra) of Topeka; Diane Hammett of Tyler, TX; grandchildren Lauren Musick (Thomas), Alex Grimes, Jamie Hammett, Dustin Hammett (Kristin); five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Ethyl Grimes; wife Thelma; son-in-law Jim Hammett; and sisters Gertrude and Helen.
Donald enjoyed volunteering - he volunteered at Stormont-Vail for many years.
Donald was cremated. A memorial ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22nd at Dove Cremations and Funerals, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road in Topeka. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
