Donald “Don” Leon Reid
KILGORE — Services for Donald “Don” Leon Reid, 79, of Kilgore will be held on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore at ten O’Clock in the morning with Reverend Riley Pippen officiating. The family will be welcoming friends at The Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, from two until four o’clock in the afternoon. Donald completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Tyler.
Donald was born on September 17, 1942, in Kilgore to Lois Ella Walker and Donald Lawrence Reid. He attended Kilgore ISD. After school he honorably served his country in the United States Air Force in England and France. He married the love of his life Martha Lee Brightwell Reid on December 22, 1967 almost making 55 years of wedded bliss, they made many joyful memories alongside their three daughters. Donald retired from Trane Technologies after 40 years of work as a machine operator. He loved to sing, play the guitar (pickin’ n’ grinnin’), fish, and spend time with his grandchildren. Donald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish Donald’s memory are his wife, Martha Lee Reid, daughters, Donna and husband Toby Cubine of White Oak, Michelle and husband Chris Lewis of Longview, and Cheryl and husband Rodney Hensley of Portage, IN, grandchildren Haley Lewis, Courtney Cubine, Hannah Lewis, Lyndsey Cubine, and Haden Lewis, sister, Elaine Sullivan and husband Jerry Sullivan, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and other loving family members.
He was reunited with his parents, brother, Robert (Bobby) Otho Reid, and grandchild, Baby Lewis.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or the American Cancer’s Society at http://www.cancer.org/
