Donald (Don) Bruce Gregg
JACKSONVILLE — A Celebration of Life service for Donald (Don) Bruce Gregg of Jacksonville, Texas will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Reverend David Brashear will officiate.
Don ended his journey on earth after a lengthy battle with Dementia. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on August 16, 1938, in Manhattan, Kansas, to Marie Shelton and Donald Bruce Gregg. He graduated from Tyler High School and attended the University of Houston and South Dakota State. In addition, Don served in the U.S. Navy on the Amberjack submarine.
Don loved to fly small aircraft and was Manager of the Cherokee County Airport where he was instrumental in extending the runway and acquiring a beacon for the airport. He spent most of his professional career working in the offshore oil industry as Vice President of Operations and Engineering for Chiles Offshore Drilling and retired from the same position at Scorpion Offshore Drilling.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nina Marie Neff and Donald B. Gregg and his brother John Gregg. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Bolton Gregg; daughter Janet Gregg of Jacksonville, son Clint Gregg of Tyler, and daughter Lisa Stavinoha and husband Larry of Carrollton, grandchildren Ellie Stavinoha of Seattle, Washington and Jeremy Stavinoha of Calgary, Canada, as well as numerous brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Tyler or Hospice of East Texas.