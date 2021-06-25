Don W. Evans
LINDALE — Don Walton Evans, 68, Lindale, passed away on June 22, 2021. He is now pain free and rejoicing with Jesus.
He was born March 4, 1953 in Terrell, TX. He worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW # 1151. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Evans, mother, Mary Terpening and a brother, Gary Terpening. He was the biggest Cowboys fan and always full of jokes and laughs. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Becky L. Evans of Lindale; daughter, Amarina Evans O’Byrne and her husband, Chris of Lindale; brothers, David Evans and Joe Wayne Evans; sister, Carolyn Galloway; grandchildren, Trinity O’Byrne, 12 and Addison O’Bryne, 8, both of Lindale.
If desired, memorials can be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.