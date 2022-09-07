Don “Sparky” Smith
TYLER — Memorial services for Don “Sparky” Smith, 83, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain John Lindsey officiating. A reception will follow service at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.
Don passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, in Tyler. He was born August 16, 1939, in Gladewater to Hubert Lloyd and Versanoy McDougald Smith.
Don was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for over 30 years. He graduated from Hawkins High School and the University of Texas with a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management. Don joined Marketplace Chaplains USA in 1990 and served as Region Director for the Southwest, Southeast, and Northeast Regions. The primary focus of his career with Marketplace Chaplains was developing and overseeing the Employee Care Program with Pilgrim’s Pride, their largest account. Don worked for Mickey Bonner Ministries from 1987 until 1990. Mickey tried to persuade Don for several years to help him organize his ministry. Don told his family that he knew at some point that God would call him to fulltime ministry. He shared the gospel with almost everyone he came in contact with up until his passing.
Before entering the ministry on a vocational basis in 1987, Don worked for 25 years with Burlington Industries, Inc., the world’s largest textile company. His experience with Burlington included a number of executive management positions in manufacturing, industrial engineering, and training. He served as a plant manager over manufacturing operations in Texas, South Carolina, and Arkansas. While working at Burlington, Don also served as a bi-vocational minister doing bible conferences, revival meetings, and mission work.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Jane Bryant Smith. He married his high school sweetheart, and together they raised three children. The children left to cherish their memories include son, Russell Smith and wife Kelley of Tyler; daughter, Renee Hood and husband Kelly of Tyler; daughter, Roseann McDonald and husband Tommy of Salem, Virginia, brother, Fred Smith and wife Ellen of St. Charles, IL. Don was a wonderful and dedicated grandfather. He loved individual time with his grandchildren, and made sure each knew just how special they were. He was known for taking them to breakfast on Saturday mornings called “Sparky Breakfast.” His grandchildren include, Jackson Woodard, Harrison Woodard, MaryClaire Woodard, Savannah Jane McDonald, Charlie McDonald, Conner Smith and Abigail Smith.
If desired, memorials may be made to Marketplace Chaplains Benevolence Fund, 2001 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 3200, Plano, TX 75075.
