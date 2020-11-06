Don Michael Miller

Don grew up in Alabama and joined the military at a young age going on to become a 101 Airborne Paratrooper and Intelligence for A.F. Don was man of many hats. He enjoyed collecting coins and refurbishing bikes for the local kids. In his spare time he also enjoyed fishing, horse racing and going to the beach. Don drove an 18 wheeler after the military and then became an Registered Nurse. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Don is survived by his wife, Marsha Miller; son, Michael Miller; Daughter in
Law, Janet Miller; step daughters: Michelle Skene (Dan) and Cat Wood (James); sisters: Sharon Tidwell, Terri Pike, Carol Miller, Sandra Maxfield; brothers: Robert Miller, Dennis Miller, Jerry Miller and Harold Miller; grandchildren: Joshua Miller, Dani, Elizabeth, Neil, Cameron and Jacob; and great grandchildren: Mason & Ella.
Don was preceded in death by his, parents, and sisters: Pam Fomby, Donna McClung and Judy Jolley.
A visitation for Don will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM with Interment to follow.
Serving as pallbearers are Tommy Tidwell, Eli Hollandsworth, Nathan Graham, Clint Gabbard, Camaron Jones and Neil Smith.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tylermemorial.com for the Miller family.
The family would like to thank Amity Hospice of Dallas for the exceptional service and compassion that was provided.