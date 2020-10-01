Dolores Davis Overton

Dolores was an only child, born on December 14, 1930, in Palestine, Texas, to Benson and Fannie Davis. As a child, Dolores loved school, riding her bicycle, traveling by train, going to the movies, and playing with her beloved cousins. She excelled in school, going on to graduate from high school in three years and was the Class of 1948 Palestine High School valedictorian. Dolores attended the University of Texas at Austin, ensuring she would be a lifelong Longhorn fan. Hook ‘em horns!
Dolores met her husband, Elmo, on a blind date when she was sixteen, and they married four years later at Palestine’s First Methodist Church in 1951. They lived in Palestine, where Dolores worked as an insurance clerk at Hassell and Foster Funeral Home, until they moved to Tyler in 1964. Dolores then worked at Medical & Surgical Clinic in Tyler until her retirement. She and Elmo were members of the Chapel Class at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler. Dolores was proud to be a fourth-generation Methodist and served the church in many capacities during her lifetime, from youth group counselor to senior adult class secretary.
Dolores loved playing bridge, shopping, sewing, decorating for the holidays, watching Longhorn football, and going to the Dallas Summer Musicals. She was always dressed to the nines wherever she went and was the life of the party at get-togethers with her family and friends.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of sixty-five years, Elmo Overton. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Jeromy Hollenshead of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her granddaughter, Laura Roberts, of Plano; and numerous cousins.
In light of the current pandemic, a public memorial service will not be held at this time. A private inurnment with immediate family will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler. If desired, memorials may be made in Dolores’ name to the Methodist Children’s Home (www.mch.org), Marvin United Methodist Church (www.marvinumc.com) or the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County (www.alzalliance.org).
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Tyler South for their wonderful care of Dolores the last four years, as well as Solaris Hospice for helping make her comfortable in her last week.