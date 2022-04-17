Dollie M. Taylor
TYLER — Dollie Mae Bain Taylor of Flint passed away on Tuesday, April 12,2022 at the age of 96. She will always be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Dollie was born in Flint, Texas on November 2, 1925, to Amos Hopkins Bain and Mary Lula Elizabeth Wallace Bain. Her childhood was spent working and caring for her siblings. At the age of 16, Dollie met Francis Marion Taylor Jr., the love of her life at a Church gathering and she was impressed with his sense of humor. They married on June 13, 1942. A little bump in the road, World War II, slowed them down but by 1948 they had a daughter and a son. They were married for 73 years.
Dollie attended school at both Flint and Bullard where she was often voted most beautiful in her class. In 1960 she heard about a nursing school at Mother Frances Hospital where she earned her license. She learned the ropes of her career working in the Intensive Care Unit but finished her career as a pediatric nurse working in the practice of Dr. William T. Read in Tyler.
Dollie served the community and her church. She helped organize the Flint Community Church in 1954 and was a charter member. She served on the Church Board and sang a special music selection with her husband, Francis, every Sunday. The Taylors were a popular duo and sang gospel music throughout the community.
She was so proud to be a member of her large family. She enjoyed sharing stories of her life on Bain hill in Flint along with all the travels that she and Francis shared. Her family was her greatest joy, her greatest accomplishment.
Dollie is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, James, Joe, Floyd, Herman, H.L. and Robert Bain; and sisters, Velma Bain Horton and Melba Bain Neeley.
She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Dianne Taylor Phillips and husband, Earl, of Tyler; and son, Jerry Francis Taylor and wife, Darlene, of Tyler; grandchildren, Amy Moore, Lisa McClure, Jill Hibbard, Clint Taylor and Brandy Barr; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Ethelene Bain Tate and Margie Bain Ralson; brothers, William and David Bain; numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Nellie Grimes.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Flint Cemetery in Flint, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to The Flint Community Church at PO Box 646 Flint, Texas 75762.