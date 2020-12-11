Dollie A. Brown
TYLER — Services for Dollie A. Brown of Tyler, Texas will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Kim Beckham officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral of the Pines, Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brown passed away at the age of 97 on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Tyler. She was born December 2, 1923 in Corsicana to William M. Hunter and Bertha Roberts.
Dollie was a lifetime member of Central Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years.
Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her loving husband, Weldon Wayne Brown. She is survived by her loving family including her children, Teresa Corey and husband Doug of Arlington, and Ronnie and Lois Cook of Tyler; grandchildren, Jarod Corey and wife Leticia of Heartland, Janelle Walton and husband Erick of Arlington, Laurie Cook of Arlington, Rachel Barrett and husband Lawrence of Houston, and Rachel Bowen of Arlington. Her great-grandchildren include Janessa, Jayden, Evan, Eva Walton of Arlington, and Ella and Elijah Corey of Heartland.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Shut In ministry of Central Baptist Church 1909 E. Rusk St., Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Friends of woman killed by ex-boyfriend described her as kind, selfless person
-
Mahomes releases Whitehouse maroon-inspired Adidas shoes
-
Patrick Mahomes named Sportsperson of the Year by SI
-
Lindale man charged with capital murder for death of his ex-girlfriend, other man
-
Ride of a lifetime: Childhood friends Jordan Jenkins, Airik Williams lead Lindale into state semifinals