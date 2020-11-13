District Missionary Lettie Barnes Payne

Lettie Faye Wilson was born March 14, 1943 to George Wilson and Otilla Glister Wilson in Timpson, Texas. She attended Timpson schools prior to moving to Tyler. She was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School and Tyler Commercial College. At an early age she was saved and baptized under the leadership of her father Pastor Wilson.
She was united in Holy Matrimony to Lonzo Barnes and to this union three daughter were born. After an early passing of Elder Barnes, she then married Elder Simon Payne.
Missionary Payne served in many capacities throughout her Christian journey. She was a faithful and dedicated District Missionary President of the Church of God in Christ. Mother Payne was currently serving under the leadership of her son in law Superintendent Larry Johnigan at The Living the Word Ministry COGIC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter, Linda Barnes-Ervin, 6 brothers and 4 sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memories 2 daughters: Evangelist Veronica Barnes-Johnigan and Dr. Sonja Yvette Barnes-Warren. sisters: Dora Gilder, Mahalia Littlejohn, Mirian Pinkerton and Margaret Wilson. Brother Minister James Wilson. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home 1:00-7:00 pm. Face Masks Required.