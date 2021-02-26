Dina Laniese Rushing
TYLER — Dina Laneise Wright was born to Mac H. Wright and Margye L. Wright on July 19, 1960 in Tyler, Texas. She graduated with Lion Pride from John Tyler High School Class of 1978. She also attended Prairie View A&M University and was a proud panther. She gave her soul to Christ at an early age and was baptized at East Dallas Church of Christ under the leadership of her earthly father, Bro Mac. H. Wright. Dina was united in Holy Matrimony to Terry Rushing and is the mother of one wonderful daughter, Sade Washington, one lovely son, Tristan D. Wright, and one magnificent granddaughter, Sha’lia L. Washington.
Dina was a devoted caregiver for not only her family and friends, but for many people that she encountered throughout her life, bringing everyone pure joy, laughter and smiles with her dazzling contagious smile. She loved singing, reading, conversing on the phone with loved ones, doing her makeup, and playing with her granddaughter, nieces, and nephews.
She transitioned from her earthly life to be with the Lord on February 17, 2021. Dina Laneise Wright was preceded in death by her father, Mac H. Wright and mother, Margye L. Wright as well as her grandparents, Harlee Doc Wright and Murdie D. Wright (Paternal) and Ruben Maddox and Demongia Maddox (Maternal). She leaves behind to cherish her memories: her husband, Terry Rushing; daughter, Sade Washington; son, Tristan Wright; granddaughter, She’lia Washington; uncle, Sam (Susan) Wright of Diamond Bar, California; two brothers, Lloyd Clay (Ora) Harris of Little Roack, Arkansas and James (Alice) Wright of Chapel Hill, Texas; three sister, Barbara Hayes of Tyler, Texas, Michelle (Kevin) Mobley of Tyler, Texas, Angela Wright of Tyler, Texas, her trusted best friend, Sheila Day of Tyler, Texas, play/second mother, Juanita Cayard of Tyler, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Her Loves Bug’s; Sosaia aka “Bubba”, Hillary aka “Sugga Bear”, Yanna and Ashiya aka “shi shi”
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
Jacksonville ISD accepts superintendent's resignation
-
Anderson Column: Callynth Finney refused to give up on an entire community
-
Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
-
State Rep. Matt Schaefer authors bills to stop executive orders related to mask-wearing