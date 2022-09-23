Dickie Lynn Moore
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday September 26, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church 13108 Highway 64E Tyler, TX 75707. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Kenneth Meadows and Paul Rucker officiating.
Dickie Lynn Moore was healed and went to his heavenly home on September 17, 2022. He was born in Tyler, Texas on September 8, 1943 to Gilbert and Tillie Moore. Dickie graduated from Chapel Hill High School. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gina Sue Moore Barrett.
Dickie is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Christy Moore of Chandler, his daughter Monica Moore of Garland and his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and David McEuen of Ben Wheeler. He is also survived by his nephews and their wives Kyle Moore (Lisa), Kody Moore (Rachel), Chris Gomez (Sarah), numerous grandkids, cousins and his beloved dog, Coco.
Dickie retired from LaGloria Oil and Gas. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and his last years were full of happiness, joking and lots of laughs.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church.