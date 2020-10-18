Dick Davis

Mr. Davis passed away October 14, 2020 in Chandler.
Dick was born June 22, 1943 in Chandler, the son of Connie (Miller) Davis and Joe Davis. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 and spent a career in sales working for an extended time at Ralston Purina. Dick was passionate about building and customizing street rods and motorcycles and was a talented wood and leather worker- building violins, furniture and custom embossed leather gun holsters. He also enjoyed playing the guitar. Dick will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include daughter, Amy Davis of Aubrey; son, John Cohagen and wife Stacy of Hallsville; sister, Shirley Brown of Tyler and grandchildren, Ashleigh Thomas, Holden Cohagen, Ja’Myah Cohagen and Harper Cohagen.
Serving as pallbearers will be Roger Roberson, Paul Manziel, Ron Smith, Ronnie Anderson, Larry Bean and Jimmy Wester.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.