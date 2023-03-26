Diana Wong
PLANO — Diana Ng Wong, 75, of Tyler, TX was born August 4, 1947 in Guangdong, China to Juin and Ping Eng. She passed away March 21, 2023 in Carrollton, TX. Diana is preceded in death by her husband, Allen H. Wong and her parents, Juin and Ping. Diana and Allen were married in Hong Kong on December 20, 1964 and celebrated over 50 years of marriage. They owned a restaurant in Tyler, TX for over 36 years. Diana is also survived by her daughters, Cynthia Barnett and husband, Blair of Henderson, NV and Angie Rackler and husband, Tim of Carrollton, TX; her grandchildren, Micah Champion and Timothy Champion and wife, Caro; her sisters, Christy Chin and husband, Eddie of New York and Amy Kong and husband Ed of Hong Kong; her brother, Peter Eng and wife Pauline; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Restland Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends prior to the service at 1:00 pm.