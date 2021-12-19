Diana Petrie Hopkins Evans
TYLER — Diana Petrie Hopkins Evans, 88, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Tyler, Texas with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.
Diana was born Nov. 3, 1933, in Cadillac Michigan to Robert Loraine Petrie, Sr., and Maxine (Vredenburgh) Petrie. As Diana’s father became a naval officer, she was raised in many cities across the United States. Her father retired in Texas which became Diana’s “Home State.” Here she became the loving mother of two sons, who she raised with her first husband, Frank Hopkins.
She enjoyed playing Mahjong, singing in the choir at her church, and clogging with the Dancing Grannies. When alone, she enjoyed television and doing crossword puzzles.
Diana’s parents are deceased as is her second husband, Don Evans; and her second son, Robert David Hopkins.
She is survived by her first son, Mark Hopkins, II and his wife, Ann of Colorado; as well as their children Todd and his wife, Stacee (Baysinger) Hopkins of Florida and Mandy and her husband, Jeremy Gibson of Colorado; and seven beloved great-grandchildren, Luke, Hannah, Isaac, Levi, and Nathaniel Hopkins; and Caleb and Aaron Gibson.
A private interment at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth is planned.