Devoria Caraway Jackson
TYLER — Funeral services for Devoria Caraway Jackson are scheduled for Saturday, March 20, 2021, 12 noon at Sunshine
Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Archie V. Hicks, officiating and Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, eulogist. Interment will be held in Kilgore Memorial Garden Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Devoria L Caraway was born in Tyler, Texas to Zimiari and Janie Caraway.
She attended local schools and was a 1956 graduate of Emmett J Scott High School. She recieved her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Prairie View A&M University and Masters Degree from East Texas State University. She was an instructor of Nursing at Kilgore Junior College.
She was a faithful member of Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church.
Devoria united in Holy Matrimony to Wardell S. Jackson on December 24, 1957. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage.
She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Pamela Jackson Rowe; granddaughter Kaysi Brown Ford; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!!
