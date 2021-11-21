Devin Sebastian
COLLEGE STATION — Devin “Seabass” Sebastian, 23, was embraced by Jesus’ loving arms on Friday, November 12, 2021. A memorial service was held at Zion Church of Kurten on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
He was born on October 10, 1998, to Donald and Kaci Sebastian, in Longview, Texas. He was always a loving son and brother. He had an infectious smile, a strong handshake, and a great work ethic. Anyone that knew Devin knew love. He wanted to make a difference in the world. He was kind, humble, and positive; always seeing the bright side of things. When diagnosed with diabetes as a child, he looked to his mom and said, “It’s gonna be okay.” At the age of 10, he made the choice to ask God into his heart, at Eastside Baptist Church, in Henderson, Texas and at Green Acres Baptist Church.
He had a loving and protective personality, even at a young age, he would hold his moms hand while riding in the car seat. Devin was adventurous, always wanting to narrate his own stories, as a child, Devin would get on his parents back and ride them like a bucking bull while announcing, “Here comes Devin Sebastian out of shoot number 9.....Ride ‘em Cowboy!”
He grew up in Arp, Texas, then moving to Franklin, where he completed High School. After graduation, he moved to College Station to attend A&M. As goal driven as he was, he worked hard to get his aggie ring, and looked forward to graduation, so he could begin his career in Construction Science.
Devin’s adventures stemmed to his adult years; He once bleached his hair for the baseball playoffs, and later asked his mom why she would let him do that. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad, his brother Brett, and many other good friends of his. He enjoyed catching sunsets at the lake, watching the cowboys, going to the deer lease, playing baseball, doing anything that helped him stay fit, and of course, he loved building things.
Devin leaves behind to cherish his loving legacy to his parents, Donald and Kaci Sebastian; His brother Brett Sebastian; and numerous family and friends.
He is reunited with his pawpaw Joe Wiggins and his grandma Pam Hill.