Dennis Weis
TROUP — Celebration of Life service for Dennis Weis will be 11:00 am, Friday, April 14, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tyler, Texas Mr. Weis died at home April 6, 2023. He was born in Houston, Texas and lived in East Texas for 52 years. He owned Weis Radio Communication in Henderson for 20 years, then worked for Teletouch, General Dynamics and Freedom Communication. He was an active member of Tyler Model A Club.
He is survived by his wife Judy Weis; daughter, Jenny Rebecca Weis and husband Paul Hennessee; sons, James Weis and wife Keli, and John Weis and wife Kyla; brother John Weis and wife Mary Ann; 4 grandchildren, Chole Hennessee, Audrey Hennessee, Alexander Weis, Sydney Weis; 2 nephews, Michael Weis and wife Cindy and Bryane Weis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
