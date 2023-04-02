Dennis Patrick O’Neal
TYLER — Dennis Patrick O’Neal of Tyler, TX died peacefully at home on March 7, 2023 after a battle with cancer, just short of his 77th birthday. He worked as an Architectural Hardware Consultant at Sword Company in Tyler for four decades prior to retirement. He is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Linda Mae (née) Doucet, his son and daughter-in law, Patrick and Michelle (née) Kellogg, and granddaughter Lena Evangeline O’Neal. A public memorial service will be held at Church of God Worldwide, 24345 CR 3107, Gladewater TX, on April 16 at 11 AM, followed by a private family luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hospice of East Texas.
