Dennis E. Taylor
LINDALE — A funeral service for Dennis E. Taylor, age 71 of Lindale, Texas, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 05, 2022, at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale with Bro. James R. Cowart officiating. Interment will follow at Bethesda Cemetery in Lindale.
Dennis passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Lindale. He was born on August 21, 1951, in Lindale to the late Fred Edwin and Ruth Evelyn (Hilburn) Taylor. Dennis was a lifelong resident of Lindale and was instrumental in starting the Lindale Chamber of Commerce Rodeo 30 years ago, where he was a Rodeo Clown for many of those years as he loved to entertain. He was very community oriented and was a member of the Hideaway Lake Kiwanis; Lindale Chamber of Commerce; and the East TX UPRA. Dennis worked with the Smith County Sherriff’s Department before being elected as the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable. Dennis served as Constable for 30 years. He was preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Taylor; son Zachary Taylor; grandparents, Thomas and Maurine McGahey Hilburn, and Jasper Cheatham and Alma Crews Taylor; many aunts, uncles, and special friend, Elaine Fitzgerald.
He is survived by aunts, Dollie Boaz, Vernice Pruitt, and Doris and J.C. Wood, all of Lindale, numerous cousins, and other loving family members and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Burton, Mark Waters, Cliff Robertson, Terry Crawford, Danny Brazier, and Tommy Goodman.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Wilson, Bobby Vaness, Rodney Hays, Joey King, Jeff McClenny, Randy Bateman, and David Craft.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 04, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
The family has asked that memorials be made to the Lindale Chamber of Commerce Rodeo.