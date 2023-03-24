Denise LaJean Robertson
OVILLA — Celebration of life Services for Lady Denise L. Robertson are scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at New Life Community Church in Tyler and Sunday, March 26, 2023 at First Baptist Church Hamilton Park in Richardson, TX. On March 14, 2023, at the tender age of 62, Lady Denise earned the greatest reward of “Well done, my good and faithful servant...” (Matthew 25:21) while surrounded by family and loved ones. God, indeed, has begun and is still doing a great work with Denise (Philippians 1:6).
Born in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Clyde Detroit Sanders and Frankie Jean Sanders, Lady Denise’s purpose-filled and precious spirit entered this side of heaven on May 10, 1960. After graduating from Chapel Hill High School, class of 1978 in Tyler, Texas, Denise enrolled in Tyler Junior College and finished her associate degree at Dallas Community College. Lady Denise’s love for education led to her continued enrollment at Texas Women’s University in the Multicultural Women’s Studies program.
Lady Denise is now Guardian Ancestor to her husband, Rev. Vernon M. Robertson, four children, Vernon D. Jones, Simeon D. Robertson (Cliseana), Kyndal Y. Robertson, and Cydni M. Robertson, her sister Sandra Dee Baker (Joe) and brother Clyde Dwayne Sanders (Karen). She also leaves a living legacy through her three grandchildren, and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.