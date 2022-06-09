Delores Ingle
TROUP — Delores “Dee” Woodall Ingle, 78, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on June 5, 2022, in Bullard, Texas.
Memorial services for Dee will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, June 11, 2022, prior to the service.
Dee was born in Henderson, Texas to Clyde and Geraldine Woodall on January 26, 1944. She was a schoolteacher, counselor for Tyler and Carlisle ISD for 40 years. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She loved her family with all of her heart.
Dee is preceded in death by her parents and son, John Douglas Ingle.
Dee is survived by her son, Wade Ingle and wife Christi of Spring Branch, TX; sister, Pat Woodall Sowders and husband Charles of Troup; 4 grandchildren, Ashton Lemke and husband Austin, Bradley Ingle and wife Niki, Brandi Ingle Carlson, and Megan Ingle, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.