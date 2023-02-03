Delois Stewart Pettigrew
WHITEHOUSE — The Celebration of Life, Love and Legacy for Mrs. Delois Stewart Pettigrew, 86, of Whitehouse, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11 am. The service will be held at Whitehouse Church of God in Christ with Elder Waymon Stewart, eulogist. FACE MASK RECOMMENDED - Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mrs. Pettigrew was born on June 21, 1936 to the late Frank and Rosetta Dorsey Stewart and she transitioned on January 29, 2023 at her residence. She was a graduate of Stanton High School, was a life member of Smith County and lifetime member of Whitehouse Church of God in Christ. She served as President of Ushers at Whitehouse Church of God in Christ and Vice President of Ushers for Texas Northeast Jurisdiction. Mrs. Pettigrew was employed at Trane Industry for thirty years and served as Secretary of Local 86782. She was preceded in death by one son, one sister and four brothers. Left to cherish her most precious memories are her Spouse; Robert Pettigrew of Whitehouse, Sons; Clarence Pettigrew of Longview and Ravon Pettigrew (Felecia) of Tyler, Daughters; Brenda Bowie (James), Beverly Campbell all of Whitehouse, Angela Foster of Troup, Lanette White of Tyler, Daughter-in-law; Thomasina Pettigrew of Tyler, eleven Grandchildren, eleven Great-Grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, 2-8 pm at the funeral home.