Delma House

Delma was born on August 9, 1934 in Tyler, Texas to Fred Forrest House and Jewel (Baron) House. He was a graduate of Tyler High School in 1952, continuing his education at Texas A & M College, graduating in 1956 with a bachelor degree in Landscape Architecture. He was a proud member of the Texas A & M Singing Cadets and A & M Corps of Cadets.
After graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant serving in active duty and receiving Honorable Discharge in 1959. He then continued serving in the military with the U. S. Army Reserve. As a Lieutenant Colonel he completed the Command and General Staff Officers’ Course through the United States Army Command and General Staff College, receiving his diploma in October 1, 1976. Upon retirement of the U.S. Army Reserves in 1979, he had achieved the rank of Full Colonel.
As a certified Landscape Architect, and owner of House’s Custom Landscaping in the Tyler/Smith County area, his talent for landscaping was clearly seen in commercial and residential projects and developments.
He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. He served as President of Tyler/Smith County A & M Club. He was also a Shriner and a member of St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 53 in Tyler.
Upon retirement, he moved to College Station, Texas, where he felt right at home in the depths of Aggieland. He loved fishing, reading, supporting Texas A & M sports and above all watching the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. He was noted for routinely rising in the morning hours to watch the formation drills of the Aggie Band. It wasn’t uncommon for family members to receive an early morning call with the sound of the live Aggie Band performing in the background.
Delma is survived by one daughter, Debra Kubecka and her husband, James Kubecka of Palacios, Texas, four grandchildren Megan Waddell (Ryan), Chelsey Kubecka, Audrey Frankum (Colton), Evin Wilkerson (Rustin) and great-grandchildren, Casen and Cable Frankum. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Jewel House, his son, Dave Ray House, his brother, Joe House, and two sisters, Dorothy Gibbs and (twin) Thelma Hogue.
A private graveside service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas.
A special thanks to the staff at Palacios Community Medical Center for their love and generous care. Donations may be made to Palacios Community Medical Center, 311 Green Ave, Palacios, Texas 77465.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. 979-245-4613