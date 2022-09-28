Dellene Shirley
WAGONER — Dellene Aliwan (Reece) Shirley began her journey in life on Saturday, August 30, 1941 in Fort Payne, AL, the daughter of Trumon Ardell and Mary Magdalene (Lumpkin) Reece. She was raised with five siblings, Evelyn, Betty, Benitia, Trumon, and Patricia. She spent only a short while in Alabama before moving to Tyler, TX, where she lived the majority of her life. When Dellene got older, she worked various jobs in the HVAC industry for Carrier. However, most important in life was her family. She was blessed with one daughter, Nita, whom she greatly loved. There were many memories made around the table with Nita and family playing card games, dominoes and Mahjong, as well as eating and visiting. Everyone looked forward to her famous cornbread dressing and chocolate cream pies come holiday time. In her free time, she could be found at local garage sales or working on puzzles. Dellene was also an avid book reader and a collector of Blue Willow, among other things. Dellene’s health began to fail in January 2021. She then moved to Oklahoma where she could be closer to her daughter. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, this good hearted mother, sister and grandmother passed from this life in Muskogee, OK. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those who have gone on before her include her parents and two sisters, Benitia Martin and Betty Hendrix.
She will be remembered by her daughter, Nita McClellan and husband Darvin of Wagoner, OK, two sisters, Evelyn Roberts of Midlothian, VA, Patricia Frantum of Fort Worth, TX, and one brother, Trumon Reece of Tyler, TX. Her legacy lives on through one grandson, Bryan McClellan of Claremore, OK, as well as her nieces, nephews and many friends and loved ones.
Memorial service for Dellene will be held at a later date in Tyler, TX. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.reedculver.com for the McClellan family.
