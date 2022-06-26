Dell Anne Mathias
LAS VEGAS — Dell Anne Mathias, 54, of Las Vegas, passed away on June 12, 2022.
Dell Anne was born November 17, 1967, to Joe & Ruby Costello in Tyler, Texas.
She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1986 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Women’s University in 1992. Shortly after graduating college, Dell Anne moved to Las Vegas, where she met and married Robert Mathias II in 2013.
Dell Anne was happiest with her dogs beside her. She was an avid reader and a connoisseur of cinema, as well as a member of The Red Hat Society. She was a cheerleader for all of her friends, always positive and upbeat, generous, and loving. She retired from United Health Services in 2021.
Dell is survived by her father, Joe, stepmother, Victoria, and husband, Robert.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby.
A Celebration of Life event will be held in September in Las Vegas.