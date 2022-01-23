Dee Black Parker
TYLER — Services for Dessie Dee Wright Black Parker, 97, will be held Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler, with visitation at 1:00 PM. Tibby Wright will officiate. Mrs. Parker died January 18, 2022 following a brief illness. Burial will be at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker was born February 19, 1924, in Lindale, Texas. She was one of 17 children born to Hiram and Eppie Wright. She attended school in Lindale and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Eppie Wright, husbands, Herbert Ralph Black and Sidney Eugene Parker; daughters Carolyn Black and Shera Dee Helms, granddaughter, Melissa Ann Taylor, great-grandson, Brayden Keith Taylor, stepson, Ron Parker and his daughters, Susie and Kara.
Survivors include daughters, Glenda Bailey and Latricia Taylor of Tyler, three sons and spouses, Jerry and Lynn Black, Wayne and Vickie Black, all of Lindale and Randy and Debbie Black of Tyler. She has 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.