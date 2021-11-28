Debra Brulisauer Miller
Debra Brulisauer Miller, a lifelong resident of Tyler, TX and beloved wife and mother, went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2021 at the age of 67.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Rick Miller of Longview, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Deklan and Thuy Miller of Magnolia, TX; Daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Buck Eason of Hallsville, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Edwina Miller of Lindale, TX; sister, Susan Sessions of Flint, TX; her three beloved grandchildren; Peyton, Mady, and Molly Jane Eason; and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; William and Mary Brulisauer; sister, Janet Brulisauer Craig.
Debbie was born on September 7, 1954 to William “Cotton” and Mary Brulisauer in Longview, TX. Debbie graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1972, and shortly after, married her high school sweetheart, Rick, on July 21, 1972. Together they ran numerous businesses together and share three children and three grandchildren as well as four step-grandchildren.
Debbie was so loved by many due to her inability to meet a stranger, and her selfless attitude and kind heart. Her hobbies included spending time with family and friends, going to garage/estate sales, playing the slots at her favorite place, the Horseshoe, watching her grand kids numerous sporting events, and spending time on the beaches in Galveston. Debbie was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed deeply by all that knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held on November 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Noonday Baptist Church in Tyler, TX.