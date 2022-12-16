Deborah Mitchell Square
TYLER — Services for Deborah Mitchell Square are scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022, 3:00 pm in the Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Elder Orenthia Mason eulogist. Final arrangements entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Deborah Mitchell Square was born January 27, 1956 to James Mitchell and Jean Mitchell in Tyler, Texas.
Deborah graduated from Chapel Hill High School and attended Tyler Junior College.
She married Napoleon Square Sr. June 6, 1975. To this union two sons were born, Napoleon Square Jr., and James Square.
She was a member of Lanes Chapel C.M.E., where she was one of the church musicians until health wouldn’t permit.
Celebrating the Homegoing of Deborah Square are husband Napoleon Square Sr., two sons Napoleon Square Jr. and James Square. Two stepchildren LaMark Square and Marian Square. She was blessed with eight grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. She leaves five sisters LaClara Beasley, Julia Swain, Francine Sanders, Jacqueline Suell, and Phyllis Ford. Aunt Willie Ann Hopkins Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Public viewing Friday, 2:00-8:00 pm.