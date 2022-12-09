Deborah McCullough
TYLER — Funeral services for Deborah Dian McCullough are scheduled for Saturday, December 10, 2022, 2:00 pm at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Marvin Taylor presiding. Interment will be held in Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Deborah Dian McCullough was born June 18, 1956 to Tommie Baker and Jessie Lee Lewis Baker in Tyler, Texas. Deborah attended public school in Tyler and was a graduate of John Tyler High School. She also attended Tyler Junior College.
She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and served on the Usher Board.
She began working at an early age. She worked for 24 years for the Trane Company (now Ingersoll Rand) until her demise.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister, son Antwon DeShon Newsome and great grandson Juelz Armoni Brown.
She leaves as survivors; Daughters, Shequita Michelle McCullough, and LaKesha Denise Newsome both of Tyler.
She also leaves six grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Five sisters and 5 brothers. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm.