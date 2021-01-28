Deborah Lynn May
TYLER — Deborah Lynn May, 65, Tyler was born March 7, 1955 in Tyler, TX to the late Homer and Marcia McMurrian. She was a lifetime member of Swan Woodsprings United Methodist Church on Hwy 69 in Tyler, Texas. Mrs. May was in the church choir for many years. She is a graduate of John Tyler High School. In high school, Deborah was involved in the drill team. She developed her love of music at a young age through the influence of her father. She loved music and studied music at Tyler Junior College. Deborah played several instruments including the guitar, piano and the organ. She was married to her husband and love of her life for 30 years, Ronald L. May of Tyler. Other survivors include her son, Justin Wayne Lee; daughter, Kimberly Jean Lee; and brother Scott McMurrian and his wife, Deeann; grandchildren, Brandon Gober and Caleb Gober; nephew, Eric McMurrian; and niece, Bonnie Martin.
The family would like to thank Heritage Hospice for the care they provided for Debbie May. The family also wants to thank Hilliard Funeral Home, Van.
