Deborah Kay Fletcher
TYLER — On Saturday, February 12, 2022, Deborah Kay Fletcher, age 66, of Tyler, Texas entered eternity and with rejoicing was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Deborah was born on Monday, February 6, 1956 at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Lela Mae Fletcher. In November of 2020, she lost her best friend and beloved sister, Brenda Gale Fletcher.
Deborah and her sister grew up attending Park Heights Assembly of God Church, however the last ten years they found a ride through the bus ministry to attend Woodland Hills Baptist Church. She loved going to church wit her sister, Brenda. Deborah would always say, “I love Jesus, I always pray for the church.”
Deborah worked for Goodwill for 34 years and retired when the time was right for her. She loved embroidery and did some beautiful pieces. She also liked working puzzle books along with her sister, Brenda. Deborah loved to go shopping at Brookshires, Walmart, and especially Dollar Tree. She clipped coupons out of the paper and used them religiously, sharing them with the church members. Deborah also enjoyed reading her Bible. Deborah and her sister looked alike, and where often asked if they were twins. They looked after each other and would often be seen holding hands going in and out of church. The sisters did not drive. Deborah depended on God to help her through her daily life to get where she wanted to go. Friends from her church took her to church, to the grocery store, and other places. They always loved a good Whataburger too! She would always say “thank you,” “I appreciate it” and “I am praying for you.”
It was hard for Deborah to go on when her sister passed on, but by the grace of God she did. However; losing her sister took a lot out of her and she started going downhill. Deborah was a kind, loving soul and until the end tried to do the best for herself while praising the Lord.
A special thank you to Hospice of East Texas for their excellence in caring for Deborah.
A time of visitation for Deborah will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 9:00 - 10:00 am in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, February 26, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am, following the graveside service at 11:00 am at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
