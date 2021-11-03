Deborah Ann Whiteland
TYLER — Services for Deborah Whiteland, 68, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Burks Walker Tippit with Travis Keel officiating.
Deborah passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at a local hospital.
Deborah was born December 25, 1952 in Valdosta, Georgia to Billy Fred Elrod and Bessie Holder Elrod Watson.
Deborah was preceded in death by her late husband Michael Whiteland and her parents.
Deborah is survived by her son Gregory Bailey, daughter in law Rose and grandchildren Brittney, Peyton, Azalia, Lilianna and Ava; son Brian Bailey and daughter in law Kristy and grandchildren Brendan and Ellie Bailey, Koby and Anna Bailey, Kamdyn and Matt Smiley. She also is survived by three great- grandchildren. Deobrah is survived by her siblings Brenda Elrod, Ricky Elrod and Terri Elzner and several nieces and nephews.
Deborah retired from banking in 2014 and since that time she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed time outside in the backyard with her many plants and flowers.
Visitation is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.